ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a man robbed a Domino's Pizza with a machete and then tried to set the store ablaze.

The Citizen Times reports that the alleged incident occurred late Monday night in Asheville. Police said in a statement that Curtis Andrew Wallace Jr. told Domino's employees that he would "chop heads off” before locking them in an office and then a freezer.

Police said Wallace took nearly $700 from a safe. They said Wallace then tried to start a fire in one of the pizza ovens when the employees were still trapped. He was taken into custody when police arrived.

Other stories:

How to make more money in 2020 without changing jobs

Ron Rivera becomes head coach of Washington Redskins

Fireworks set fire to Winston-Salem home on New Year's Day

750 Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq

Dry, cool to start 2020