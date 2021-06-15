Man shows up to Sentara Norfolk General with gunshot wound; police investigating

Investigators think the 23-year-old was shot on B Avenue, in the Old Huntersville part of the city.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man showed up to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital late Monday night with a gunshot wound, Norfolk Police said.

Noel Lipieko, a public information officer for the department, said responders were sent to the hospital just past 11 p.m. to figure out how he'd been hurt.

Investigators think the 23-year-old was shot on B Avenue, in the Old Huntersville part of the city. Beyond that detail, police haven't shared any information about possible suspects or circumstances in the crime.

Lipieko said the man was expected to recover from his injuries. He didn't share the victim's name.