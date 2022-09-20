Man sentenced for 2018 bank robbery in Virginia Beach

A circuit court judge sentenced Clevester Lucas to 86 years with 66 years and six months suspended, meaning he will serve 19 years and six months behind bars.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A North Carolina man will spend 19 and a half years in prison after being convicted of an armed robbery in Virginia Beach in 2018.

According to the Commonwealth's attorney, 38-year-old Clevester Antoine Lucas was sentenced for the following:

Armed Burglary of a Bank

Robbery (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon

Use of a Firearm (2 counts)

Wearing a Mask in Public

Eluding Police – Endangerment

A circuit court judge sentenced Lucas to 86 years with 66 years and six months suspended, meaning he will serve 19 years and six months behind bars.

The suspended years could be reinstated, based on his behavior.

He was found guilty after a trial on March 28, 2022.

According to the Commonwealth’s attorney, on July 11, 2018, Lucas robbed the Wells Fargo on Independence Boulevard at gunpoint. He wore gloves and covered his face with a bandana.

The tellers gave Lucas more than $7,500, but the money had a GPS tracker hidden in it. As Lucas fled, detectives began monitoring his location using the GPS tracker.

Virginia Beach police found Lucas in a car near Town Center and attempted to stop him. Lucas reportedly acted like he was going to comply, then fled in his vehicle and officers had to chase him.

Lucas crashed into two cars at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard. He exited his car and ran with a duffel bag.

Inside the duffel bag, police found all of the bank’s money and the clothing Lucas wore during the robbery.