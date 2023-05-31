Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in Virginia Beach last summer

John Glover will serve four years in prison for a deadly crash that happened in August of 2022.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man will serve four years in prison for a deadly crash that happened last summer.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney, a judge sentenced John Glover to 10 years with seven suspended for driving under the influence manslaughter. He also received 12 months for driving under the influence.

The crash happened in August of 2022 in the 5500 block of Indian River Road.

A Toyota sedan was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Indian River Road and Ferry Point Road when the driver of a Mercedes sedan, Glover, failed to stop for the red light and rear-ended the Toyota.

Police said that bystanders tried to provide lifesaving medical help, but the driver of the Toyota died at the scene.