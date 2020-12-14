Man sentenced for child porn and attempting to meet a minor for sex in Norfolk

Bryan Wesley Petitt engaged in sexually explicit communications with an undercover agent he believed was a 14-year-old minor.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man was sentenced on Monday for producing images of child sexual abuse and attempting to meet a minor for sex.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Bryan Wesley Petitt engaged in explicit communications with an undercover agent who he believed was a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Petitt drove from Charlottesville to military housing in Norfolk to engage in sex with the girl. He was then arrested.

Upon his arrest, officers found images of child sexual abuse on his phone. It was later discovered that Petitt produced one of the images.

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday.