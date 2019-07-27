NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a large-scale marijuana distribution network and money laundering.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Tyrell Jones started and managed a large-scale marijuana distribution operation involving several co-conspirators.

The operation lasted from April 2017 through October 2018 when Jones secured a source of supply in California while he was attending to college.

During the course of the operation, frequent shipments of marijuana were sent from California to Hampton Roads, with most of it shipped through the U.S. Postal Service using various Ship 'n Click accounts.

Jones and other co-conspirators shipped a total of 222 packages of marijuana with a total weight of 724 pounds of marijuana.

Sometimes, the marijuana was hidden in a car and driven from California to Virginia, where it was broken into smaller amounts and sold.