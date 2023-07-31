Man sentenced in Virginia Beach after his conviction related to sexual abuse of a young child

38-year-old Joshua Michael Pascale was sentenced to 45 years in prison, but the judge suspended 33 years of that sentence.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been sentenced in Virginia Beach after he was found guilty in April on multiple charges connected to his sexual abuse of a young child over several months from July 2020 to March 2021.

According to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, 38-year-old Joshua Michael Pascale was sentenced to 45 years in prison, but the judge suspended 33 years of that sentence, leaving 12 years Bullock will have to serve in prison.

According to the facts presented in his trial, Pascale sexually abused a young child he was acquainted with on several occasions. The spokesperson said the incidents occurred after "his return from deployment," indicating he may have been in the military, although that was not specified in the information provided.

According to the spokesperson, "Pascale began devoting a lot of time to the child. This behavior included trips to adult sex stores, calling the child his 'little woman,' and buying the child inappropriate underwear and a sex toy."

Eventually, the child told a family member what had been taking place, and that family member immediately contacted police.