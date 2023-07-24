Man sentenced on gun and drug charges in Norfolk after fleeing during traffic stop in March

43-year-old Aaron Phillips pleaded guilty to eluding police, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who fled from Norfolk Police during a traffic stop in March, after which a gun, drugs, and distribution supplies were found in his car, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, police officers stopped 43-year-old Aaron Phillips on E. Princess Anne Road because he had an expired temporary license tag. During the stop, the officer saw a handgun on the floor of the vehicle next to Phillips' feet.

As Mr. Phillips bent forward, officers warned him not to reach for the weapon and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. Mr. Phillips then put the car in reverse and took off.

The officers pursued Phillips onto Shelton Ave., where he stopped, got out of his vehicle, and tried to run. The officers caught him and took him into custody, after which they recovered his gun as well as several ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and clear baggies from the backseat of his vehicle.

Phillips has a prior felony conviction from 2020 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.