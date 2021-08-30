Man sentenced to 40 years for Virginia Beach apartment arson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired August 6, 2019.
A judge sentenced Kelly Halverson to 40 years for setting the Pembroke Town Center Apartments on fire on July 25, 2019.
He pleaded guilty to setting the fire that destroyed a number of apartment units and displaced more than a dozen people.
Halverson was charged with four counts of arson and attempted arson. Previous court documents show he may have set the apartments on fire in retaliation against a woman.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Halverson will only serve five years and 11 months in prison. The rest of the 40 year sentence was suspended.