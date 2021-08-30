x
Crime

Man sentenced to 40 years for Virginia Beach apartment arson

Kelly Halverson was convicted of four counts of arson and attempted arson for the Pembroke Town Center Apartments fire on July 25, 2019.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired August 6, 2019.

A judge sentenced Kelly Halverson to 40 years for setting the Pembroke Town Center Apartments on fire on July 25, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to setting the fire that destroyed a number of apartment units and displaced more than a dozen people.

Halverson was charged with four counts of arson and attempted arson. Previous court documents show he may have set the apartments on fire in retaliation against a woman.

No one was hurt in the fire.  

Halverson will only serve five years and 11 months in prison. The rest of the 40 year sentence was suspended.

