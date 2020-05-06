x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Man sentenced to 60 years in Virginia murder-for-hire plot

A Pakistani national has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot in which a Virginia businessman was strangled with his own shoelaces.
Credit: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Pakistani national has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot in which a Virginia businessman was strangled with his own shoelaces. 

News outlets report that 61-year-old Chaudhary Arshad Mahmood was sentenced Wednesday in Chesterfield County. 

He was convicted of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in February for the 2015 killing of Adel M. Elmadany. 

Prosecutors allege Mahmood paid two men from Guatemala a total of $6,000 to carry out the plot because he believed Elmadany had helped shelter his wife while the couple was divorcing. 

Mahmood maintained the co-defendants acted on their own.

RELATED: Chauvin charges elevated to 2nd-degree murder in Floyd's death, 3 other officers charged

RELATED: Second suspect in Newport News murder captured in New York

RELATED: Carole Baskin awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo in court ruling