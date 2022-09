According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road just after 9 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after a shooting on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road just after 9 p.m. That's near the Hampton Roads Beltway.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.