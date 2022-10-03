Man seriously hurt in gas station shooting in Chesapeake

According to a police spokesman, when officers got to the scene, they determined two men had been arguing before one shot the other.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was shot during an argument at a gas station in Chesapeake, the police department said Sunday.

The police department was called to the Citgo on Gilmerton Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

When officers got to the scene, they determined two men had been arguing, before one shot the other, according to a spokesman.

The man who got shot was seriously hurt, and medics rushed him to a hospital. Police arrested the other man.

A spokesman said charges are pending, but didn't share the name of the man who was arrested.

If you know anything about the shooting that could help police, please call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave an anonymous tip online.