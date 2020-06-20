Man seriously hurt in shooting in Chesapeake

A man was shot and found in the 2000 block of Linster Street near the Portlock area of the city. His injury is considered life-threatening.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A shooting left one man seriously hurt in Chesapeake on Friday night.

It happened sometime after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Linster Street. That's in the Portlock area of Chesapeake.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said the scene is still under investigation. They did not release any more information.