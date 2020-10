Officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound that is considered life-threatening. He was found near the 1100 block of 23rd Street.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning.

Police received the call around 11:54 a.m. to the 1100 block of 23rd Street of a shooting in the area.

Officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound that is considered life-threatening.

He was taken to the hospital. There is no suspect information at this time.