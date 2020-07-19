Man seriously hurt in shooting in Suffolk

The man was shot in the 6200 block of Freeman Avenue. He is in the hospital with serious injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on Saturday night.

The call came in around 11:52 p.m. of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man had suffered the gunshot wound while in the 6200 block of Freeman Avenue. That's in the Huntersville area.

The man was taken by a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital. He was then taken to another hospital with serious injuries.