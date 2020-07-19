x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Man seriously hurt in shooting in Suffolk

The man was shot in the 6200 block of Freeman Avenue. He is in the hospital with serious injuries.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on Saturday night.

The call came in around 11:52 p.m. of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man had suffered the gunshot wound while in the 6200 block of Freeman Avenue. That's in the Huntersville area.

The man was taken by a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital. He was then taken to another hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.

RELATED: Man shot and hurt in Chesapeake

RELATED: Police identify man found dead inside vehicle in shooting in Suffolk

RELATED: Woman dead after someone fires gun into home in Hampton

RELATED: Norfolk police investigate shooting that left man hurt along part of East Little Creek Road