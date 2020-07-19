Man seriously hurt in shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on Saturday night.
The call came in around 11:52 p.m. of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the man had suffered the gunshot wound while in the 6200 block of Freeman Avenue. That's in the Huntersville area.
The man was taken by a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital. He was then taken to another hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.
