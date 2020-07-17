Man seriously hurt in shooting on High Street in Portsmouth

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso in the 2900 block of High Street. His injury is considered life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously hurt on Thursday.

The call of a shooting came in around 4:32 p.m. in the 2900 block of High Street. That's off of London Boulevard.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower torso, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

His injury is considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting. They are working on identifying suspects.

Anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.