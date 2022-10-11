Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hampton, police investigating

When officers got to the scene, they found a man outside of a home that had been shot.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Wednesday night.

According to a news release, officers heard gunshots while patrolling and responded to the 1900 block of Nickerson Boulevard at 11 p.m.

That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city.

When they got there, they found a man outside of a home that had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and was considered to be seriously hurt. At this time, there is no update on his condition.

There is also no information available yet on a motive or about who pulled the trigger.