Man seriously hurt in shooting in Wythe area of Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Wythe area of Hampton Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Wakefield Avenue, which is right off Victoria Boulevard. The Hampton Police Division got the call shortly after 12:45 p.m.
The man's injuries are considered life-threatening. The police division didn't provide any further information about what happened.
If you know anything that can help investigators, reach out to the Hampton Police Division by calling 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip using P3 Tips by clicking or tapping here.