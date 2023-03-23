Man seriously hurt in shooting in Wythe area of Hampton, police say

It happened in the 300 block of Wakefield Avenue, which is right off Victoria Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Wythe area of Hampton Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Wakefield Avenue, which is right off Victoria Boulevard. The Hampton Police Division got the call shortly after 12:45 p.m.

The man's injuries are considered life-threatening. The police division didn't provide any further information about what happened.