Norfolk police: Man seriously hurt after shooting near East Beach area

It happened near the East Beach section of the city on Sunday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after a shooting on Sunday night in Norfolk, according to police.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department says that a call about the shooting came in at 10:40 p.m.

They responded to the scene, which was on the 8100 block of Pace Road, and found the man who had been shot.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 8100 block of Pace Road. A man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call came in at 10:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/mLTsIz65Qe — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 20, 2023

That's near the East Beach area of the city.

He was taken to the hospital, and there's no word on his updated condition at this time.

Right now, police haven't released any suspect information.