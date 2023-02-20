Norfolk police: Man seriously hurt after shooting near East Beach area

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after a shooting on Sunday night in Norfolk, according to police.
A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department says that a call about the shooting came in at 10:40 p.m.
They responded to the scene, which was on the 8100 block of Pace Road, and found the man who had been shot.
That's near the East Beach area of the city.
He was taken to the hospital, and there's no word on his updated condition at this time.
Right now, police haven't released any suspect information.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.