PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after being stabbed in Portsmouth on Sunday night.

According to dispatch, the incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said it happened near the 10th block of Calvin Street.

That's off of Manteo Street.

When police arrived, they found the man with serious wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, and his name and condition haven't been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.