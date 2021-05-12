Man seriously hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Dora Court. That's near Virginia Wesleyan University.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department shared that a man had been seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Dora Court. That's near Virginia Wesleyan University.

According to the spokesperson, the man had been taken to a hospital. There was no information about his identity, or if police had a suspect in the case.

Police were still at the scene around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

If you know anything that could help investigators solve the case, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.