Man seriously injured after overnight shooting in Ocean View area of Norfolk

Norfolk police say a man was shot in the 100 block of A View Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. He's in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives say a man is in the hospital Sunday morning fighting for his life after he was shot overnight near West Ocean View Avenue.

Norfolk police said it got a call Sunday, July 18 around 1:05 a.m. about gunshots fired in the 100 block of A View Avenue. That's where a man of unknown age was shot.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There's no word on his current condition.

The incident remains under an ongoing investigation at this time, officers have not provided any further details.