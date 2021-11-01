Man seriously injured after overnight shooting in Ocean View area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives say a man is in the hospital Sunday morning fighting for his life after he was shot overnight near West Ocean View Avenue.
Norfolk police said it got a call Sunday, July 18 around 1:05 a.m. about gunshots fired in the 100 block of A View Avenue. That's where a man of unknown age was shot.
The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There's no word on his current condition.
The incident remains under an ongoing investigation at this time, officers have not provided any further details.
If you know anything that could help police, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.