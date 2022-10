The Norfolk Police Dept. said it happened in the 800 block of East Little Creek Road just after 9:30 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is critically injured after an assault in Norfolk Thursday night.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but haven't released many details about the assault.