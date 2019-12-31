PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they're investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

Dispatchers received a call at 5:28 p.m. for someone suffering from a gunshot in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex near Victory Boulevard and George Washington Highway they found a man with a serious injury to his stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police haven't said anything more about the victim's condition.

Police said they don't have any information about the shooter or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

