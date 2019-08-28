NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Tuesday.

According to emergency dispatchers, a call for a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Wolcott Avenue came in at 7:59 p.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Ray D. Williams was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm. Williams is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Norfolk Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.