Police investigate shooting in area of Denbigh Boulevard, Patrick Henry Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened late Monday night.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. Shortly before 11:40 p.m., a police officer reported that a person with a gunshot wound walked into Mary Immaculate Hospital.

The man's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The police department didn't share any information about what led to the shooting or any possible suspects. The incident is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.