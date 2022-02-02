Man seriously injured after Portsmouth shooting

According to a tweet at 7:18 a.m., the gunshot wound incident happened this morning at the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Winchester Drive.

Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a shooting left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to a tweet at 7:18 a.m., the "gunshot wound incident" happened this morning at the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Winchester Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released at this time.

If you know anything that could help police with their investigation, contact the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or you can remain anonymous through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.