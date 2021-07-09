Man walks into hospital with critical injuries after shooting in Hampton

Police said the shooting happened near Woodland Road and East Pembroke Avenue on the edge of Phoebus.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Sept. 7, 2021.

Police said Wednesday they were investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the 26-year-old walked into the hospital around 1:40 a.m. They determined that someone shot him in the area of Woodland Road and East Pembroke Avenue. That's on the edge of Phoebus.

Police did not release any information about the person or people who may be responsible for the shooting or the circumstances that led up to the incident.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.