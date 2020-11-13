Man severely injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are piecing together what led up to a shooting in Norfolk Friday afternoon that landed a man in the hospital with critical injuries.
Norfolk police tweeted just after 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard near the Lafayette River.
Officers were called to that scene around 12:15 p.m.
First responders found a man with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.