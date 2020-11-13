x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Man severely injured in Norfolk shooting

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was shot on Lafayette Boulevard.
Credit: katifcam
File: an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are piecing together what led up to a shooting in Norfolk Friday afternoon that landed a man in the hospital with critical injuries.

Norfolk police tweeted just after 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard near the Lafayette River.

Officers were called to that scene around 12:15 p.m.

First responders found a man with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.

Related Articles