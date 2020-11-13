Man severely injured in Norfolk shooting

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was shot on Lafayette Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are piecing together what led up to a shooting in Norfolk Friday afternoon that landed a man in the hospital with critical injuries.

Norfolk police tweeted just after 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard near the Lafayette River.

Officers were called to that scene around 12:15 p.m.

First responders found a man with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

#NorfolkPD is currently on-scene investigating a shooting in the 1700 Blk of Lafayette Blvd. A man has been transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 12:15 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/x3Dltv6OxP — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 13, 2020