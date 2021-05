Police say a man was shot at a home in the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive. He suffered life-threatening injuries. One person has been detained.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a Thursday afternoon shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Norfolk police tweeted about the shooting just before 2:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive around 1:35 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was detained at the scene.