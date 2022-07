Suffolk police said a 29-year-old man was found shot in the 600 block of 1st Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Friday night.

According to the Suffolk Police Dept., the 911 center received a call about a man who'd been shot in the 600 block of 1st Avenue just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.