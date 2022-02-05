Police investigate shooting on 36th Street in Newport News

This isn't the first shooting 36th Street has seen in recent weeks.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Newport News Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., officers with the Newport News Police Department heard gunshots near 36th Street.

After searching the area, officers found a man with a gunshot wound outside in the 600 block of 36th Street.

The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not yet released suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

This isn't the first shooting that's taken place on 36th Street recently.

Less than one week ago, on April 27, two people died from a shooting in the 300 block of 36th Street. Tavell Emanuel Gethers, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.