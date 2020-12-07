Man shot and hurt in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt on Sunday morning.
Police responded around 4:15 a.m. to the area of Timber Lane and Shady Lane after reports of gunshots and a possibly injured person.
Officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Chesapeake police are still investigating the shooting incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.