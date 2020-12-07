Man shot and hurt in Chesapeake

A 38-year-old man was found shot near Timber Lane and Shady Lane. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt on Sunday morning.

Police responded around 4:15 a.m. to the area of Timber Lane and Shady Lane after reports of gunshots and a possibly injured person.

Officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Chesapeake police are still investigating the shooting incident.