Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting Friday Night

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after someone shot him in Norfolk on Friday night, according to the Norfolk Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:05 p.m. on Vista Street. That's near Barraud Park.
The victim was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.
Police currently have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.