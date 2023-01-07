Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting Friday Night

Norfolk Police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Vista Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after someone shot him in Norfolk on Friday night, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:05 p.m. on Vista Street. That's near Barraud Park.

The victim was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Police currently have a suspect in custody.