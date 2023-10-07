Man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Elizabeth City, according to police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Elizabeth City early Saturday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances.



According to a spokesperson for the Elizabeth City Police Department, their officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on Maple Street, not far from the intersection with Harney Street, at around 3:30 a.m.



Once on the scene, police found 22-year-old Cireq Boston from Edenton. He'd been shot. Medics took Boston to a local hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.



The spokesperson said they don't currently have any suspect information they can share. They also didn't provide any insight into what might have led to the shooting.



The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact them at (252) 335-4321, or through the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.