Police: Man shot and killed on Berkley Ave. in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon

According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police, a concerned citizen flagged down a Norfolk Police unit about a male lying in a vacant lot.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a homicide after a male was found shot in a vacant lot.

According to a police spokesperson, this unfolded just before 4 p.m. when a concerned citizen flagged down a Norfolk Police unit and told them that there was a male lying in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Berkley Ave. (This is right at the city line between Norfolk and Chesapeake.) There they found a male with gunshot wounds. They began performing life-saving measures.

At about the same time, Emergency Dispatch in Chesapeake began receiving several calls from people reporting that they'd heard several gunshots and that there was a male lying on the ground in the same area. Chesapeake Police units arrived on the scene and took over life savings measures from the Norfolk personnel until Medics could get there.

The male was transported to a hospital, but died from his injuries there.

According to the spokesperson, there is no suspect description at this time. They also didn't release any information about the victim, so we don't know if he was an adult or younger.

They said the victim's name will be released after next of kin notifications are made.

The incident is currently under investigation.