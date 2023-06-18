Man shot and killed late Saturday night in Newport News: Police

This was reported just before midnight on Chalice Court in the King's Ridge Apartments, about a block from Jefferson Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Newport News late Saturday night, and police there are trying to determine the circumstances and identify a suspect.

According to a Newport News Police Department spokesperson, this was reported just before midnight on Chalice Court in the King's Ridge Apartments, about a block from Jefferson Ave. Officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

Although detectives canvassed the area and forensics technicians investigated the scene, the spokesperson said there was no suspect information they could share, nor insight into a possible motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.