Man killed in East End of Newport News Tuesday night: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Newport News Tuesday night, and an investigation is underway.
According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, their officers responded at around 9:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Hampton Avenue, between Madison Ave. and Marshall Ave. in the city's East End neighborhood.
When they got to that location, officers found an adult male outside who had a gunshot wound. They said he died at the scene.
The spokesperson didn't provide any information about a possible suspect or motive. They said the investigation is in progress and ongoing.
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Newport News Police using the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887, online at P3Tips.com, or on the P3Tips app.