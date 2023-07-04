Man killed in East End of Newport News Tuesday night: Police

Police didn't provide any information about a possible suspect or motive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Newport News Tuesday night, and an investigation is underway.

According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, their officers responded at around 9:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Hampton Avenue, between Madison Ave. and Marshall Ave. in the city's East End neighborhood.

When they got to that location, officers found an adult male outside who had a gunshot wound. They said he died at the scene.

The spokesperson didn't provide any information about a possible suspect or motive. They said the investigation is in progress and ongoing.