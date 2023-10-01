Man shot and killed late Saturday night in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death Saturday night in the East End area of Newport News, and police are investigating.
According to a Newport News Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection system activation around 11:20 p.m. on 36th Street near Marshall Avenue. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
At this time, police are actively investigating this homicide. They have not provided any suspect information, nor shared any possible motive.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887 or online at P3Tips.com.