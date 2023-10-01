Man shot and killed late Saturday night in Newport News

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection system activation around 11:20 p.m. on 36th Street near Marshall Avenue.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death Saturday night in the East End area of Newport News, and police are investigating.

According to a Newport News Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection system activation around 11:20 p.m. on 36th Street near Marshall Avenue. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

At this time, police are actively investigating this homicide. They have not provided any suspect information, nor shared any possible motive.