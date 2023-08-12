Man shot and killed in Portsmouth early Saturday morning

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Portsmouth, and police are trying to locate another man they described as a "person of interest."
According to a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department, they were notified at around 2:45 a.m. that a man had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He subsequently died there.
He was identified as 31-year-old Keith Alexander Wright.
The spokesperson said a crime scene was located on County Street, near the intersection with Elm Avenue.
The spokesperson said their detectives are now trying to locate 32-year-old Deshawn Marque Wilkins, who they say is considered a person of interest. They didn't specify whether he's considered to be a suspect or a witness.
No information about what led to this homicide was provided.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887, or at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.