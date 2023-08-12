Man shot and killed in Portsmouth early Saturday morning

Portsmouth Police were notified at around 2:45 a.m. that a man had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He subsequently died there.

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Portsmouth, and police are trying to locate another man they described as a "person of interest."

According to a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department, they were notified at around 2:45 a.m. that a man had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He subsequently died there.

He was identified as 31-year-old Keith Alexander Wright.

The spokesperson said a crime scene was located on County Street, near the intersection with Elm Avenue.

The spokesperson said their detectives are now trying to locate 32-year-old Deshawn Marque Wilkins, who they say is considered a person of interest. They didn't specify whether he's considered to be a suspect or a witness.

No information about what led to this homicide was provided.