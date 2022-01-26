Police investigate deadly shooting in South Norfolk area of Chesapeake

The police department said a suspect is in custody and there's no additional threat to the community.

The Chesapeake Police Department said a man was shot and killed in the South Norfolk section of the city Wednesday evening.

According to the police department, the incident happened in the 2500 block of Lanier Street, which is off Atlantic Avenue.

Around 6:50 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired. At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name wasn't shared.

The police department said a suspect is in custody and there's no additional threat to the community. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

People are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.