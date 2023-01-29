Man found dead from gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in Hampton

Police responded to Aberdeen Road at around 2:40 p.m. and found 39-year-old Dwight McKinley deceased.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was found dead in Hampton Sunday afternoon from gunshot wounds.

According to a spokesperson, Hampton Police officers were called to a residence on Aberdeen Road near the intersection with Briarfield Road at around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a missing man.

When officers arrived on scene, they entered the residence and located a man with a gunshot wound. He was subsequently identified as 39-year-old Dwight McKinley of Hampton. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The spokesperson said a motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and they had no suspect information or further details they could share.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.