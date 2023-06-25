Man shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon, according to police in Hampton

Officers responded to several reports of gunshots heard in the area of an apartment complex on Sacramento Drive, just off of N. Armistead Avenue.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man may not survive after he was shot and injured Sunday afternoon in Hampton.

According to a spokesperson for Hampton Police Division, their officers responded to several reports of gunshots heard in the area of an apartment complex on Sacramento Drive, just off of N. Armistead Avenue.

When they got to that location, they found a man inside a residence who had been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment with injuries described by the spokesperson as "life-threatening."

Police said they have no information about a possible suspect or motive, but are hoping the public will assist them in determining these.