Man shot at BAE Systems Ship Repair in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at BAE Ship Repair in Norfolk just before 11:30 p.m. on August 1.
A release from the Norfolk Police Department said police were sent to the site on West Berkley Avenue to investigate reports of a gunshot victim.
When they got there, investigators found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, and was expected to recover.
Police did not share any information about possible suspects in the case.
To help investigators look into the shooting, call tips in to the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. Tipsters can share information anonymously.