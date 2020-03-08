Man shot at BAE Systems Ship Repair in Norfolk

The man was expected to recover from his injuries, but police are asking for tips to help the investigation along.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at BAE Ship Repair in Norfolk just before 11:30 p.m. on August 1.

A release from the Norfolk Police Department said police were sent to the site on West Berkley Avenue to investigate reports of a gunshot victim.

When they got there, investigators found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, and was expected to recover.

Police did not share any information about possible suspects in the case.