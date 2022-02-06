Man accused of shooting at Chesapeake police officer, stealing patrol car, makes first court appearance

Isaac Sampson is accused of shooting at an officer, then stealing a patrol car. This happened after a woman reported threats being made by Sampson, her boyfriend.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Isaac Sampson, the man Chesapeake police said shot at an officer and stole a patrol car, appeared in court for the first time Thursday morning following his arrest.

Behind a screen, a Chesapeake judge read off the 10 charges he faces, including attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, firearm use in the commission of a felony and intentionally destroying property.

Newly filed court documents share a detailed account of that night. Police said they originally got a call about a man making threats at the Forest Cove Apartments on Farmer Lane.

Court documents said officers spoke with a woman who got into an argument with her boyfriend, Sampson.

Paperwork goes on to say that Sampson walked into a home saying, “I got something for you.”

The woman told officers that when she walked inside, Sampson pointed a gun and threatened to shoot her. When an officer approached him and asked to identify himself, he told the officer his name was "Mike" and didn't provide any other information.

Sampson then left the house. Officers later found him at the Campostella Plaza shopping center.

The paperwork said the officer observed a bulge in Sampson's waistband and tried to arrest him. Police said he resisted arrest and fired three shots at an officer. One of the shots struck a car and the other two hit a nearby business where people stood inside.

According to police, an officer tased Sampson but claimed it didn’t stop him from jumping into the patrol car and driving off. He crashed the car into a tree in the front yard of a home on Border Road. Authorities said that resulted in property damage in excess of $1,000. Police said he tried to run away but officers arrested him shortly after.