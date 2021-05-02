Man shot by sheriff's deputy during armed confrontation in Camden County, NC

According to a news release, the suspect pointed a shotgun at the deputy before being shot several times.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot several times Saturday Night by a sheriff's deputy during an incident that began as a domestic violence call in Camden County, North Carolina.

According to a news release, it all began when a woman called 9-1-1 and told the dispatcher that her ex-boyfriend was intoxicated and trying to break into her home through the back door. The woman said she was locked inside the home, located in the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop in the town of South Mills, with her two small children.

While the woman was on the phone giving the dispatcher information, the man fired his shotgun at the back door, and then entered the home. The dispatcher could her yelling and screaming in the background. Then, the phone went dead.

Within a few minutes, deputies arrived at the woman's home and were told that the man had fled the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma. While the deputies were on scene they received information that the man was still in the area.

A deputy located the vehicle driving along Pier Landing Loop and initiated what they referred to as a "known risk traffic stop," which they said was "an effort to prevent the suspect from returning to the scene."

The man stopped the truck in the middle of the roadway, got out, ignored verbal commands from the deputy and pointed a shotgun at the deputy. The man was then shot several times by the deputy.

The man was initially treated on the scene, then tranferred by helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was treated, then transferred to the Norfolk City Jail where he awaits extradition.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Samuel Jacob Hickman of Pasquotank County, N.C. He's been charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, First Degree Burglary, Assault by Pointing a Gun, and Assault on a Female. According to the news release, "additional charges may be sought through a Grand Jury after consultation with the District Attorney's Office."

Because of the officer-involved shooting, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) was requested and responded to the scene, and they have taken over the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.