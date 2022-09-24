Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, according to police.
The Portsmouth Police Department said it happened in the 200 block of Dale Drive, which is close to Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard, shortly before 4:15 a.m.
Police didn't identify who the victim was but said his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated.
Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to Portsmouth investigators at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.
People can also submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips or visit the Crime Line's website.
Crime Line tipsters aren't asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, tipsters could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.