Man shot to death in apartment in Hampton, police seeking information

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 20, 2021.

Hampton police are looking for information to find any possible suspects in connection to a shooting that left a man dead.

According to a release, police received a call that there was a man who had been shot to death in an apartment on the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who has been identified as Tyrique Brandy Moore, 31, of Hampton.

An initial investigation revealed that Moore had been shot before he was discovered. There is no known motive or suspect information at this time.