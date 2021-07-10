Man hospitalized after shooting near Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said a 21-year-old was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound near Bender Court.

Authorities are looking for anyone who could have been involved in a shooting that left a man hurt Thursday morning.

Portsmouth police officers got a call on Oct. 21 just before 9 a.m. about someone who was shot near Bender Court. That's located near Deep Creek Boulevard.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment.

If you know anything about the incident, please call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.