HAMPTON, Va. — A man took himself to the hospital after being shot inside his home in Hampton early Sunday morning.

Police were called to check out a scene near Clay Street and East Mercury Boulevard where shots were reportedly fired.

While officers were investigating that scene, dispatchers received another call about a walk-in gunshot victim at Sentara CarePlex Hospital.

After more investigation, police learned that the 18-year-old victim was inside his home at the time, when someone fired multiple rounds at his home.

The victim was struck several times, but he is reportedly in stable condition and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time, including suspect info and investigators report that the victim is being uncooperative.